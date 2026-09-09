Middle East Tensions Surge Brent Crude Prices Past $100

Brent crude prices surpassed $100 a barrel due to escalating Middle East conflicts. This rise stoked fears of inflation and impacted global markets. Economists debate the long-term effects on central bank policies as European and U.S. markets react to these fluctuations amid geopolitical uncertainties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2026 15:28 IST | Created: 09-09-2026 15:28 IST
Middle East Tensions Surge Brent Crude Prices Past $100
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On Wednesday, Brent crude prices surged beyond $100 per barrel, driven by escalating conflicts in the Middle East, raising fears of energy-driven inflation. The increase applied pressure on global stocks, with European shares hitting one-week lows amid anticipation of major central bank decisions.

The boost in oil prices has reignited concerns that persistent inflation may force central banks to maintain tight monetary policies longer. The pan-European STOXX 600 index dropped 0.7%, with industrial and banking stocks particularly affected. U.S. stock index futures remained steady after a significant dip on Tuesday.

Societe Generale strategist Manish Kabra highlighted the psychological impact of the $100 mark, suggesting the need for crude to reach $150 to impact demand significantly. Meanwhile, currency markets saw changes, with the euro climbing ahead of an expected ECB rate hike and the yen strengthening due to possible Bank of Japan policy shifts.

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