Iran Extends Maritime Restricted Zone: Strategic Move in Gulf Waters
Iran's Revolutionary Guards announced the extension of a maritime restricted area from Chabahar into parts of the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea. The announcement aligns with recent comments by Mohsen Rezaei, indicating Iran's intentions to establish a restricted zone outside the Strait of Hormuz.
Iran's Revolutionary Guards declared on Wednesday that a new maritime restricted area would stretch from Chabahar into sections of the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea, with the exact coordinates to be announced soon.
This development comes on the heels of a statement by Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, reported by state media on Sunday. Rezaei mentioned Iran's plans to set up a restricted zone outside the strategic Strait of Hormuz in the upcoming days.
The move is seen as a significant action by Iran to exert influence over crucial maritime routes in the region, affecting international navigation and geopolitical dynamics.
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