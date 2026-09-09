Republicans Contemplate Future Beyond Trump at Dallas Gathering

In Dallas, Republicans are confronting the future trajectory of their party beyond President Donald Trump, as they rally support for the upcoming U.S. midterm elections.

Vice President JD Vance emerges as a central figure, with his keynote address potentially shaping his bid for the 2028 presidential nomination. Discussions focus on which aspects of Trumpism will persist, revealing divides over tariffs, foreign intervention, and populist policies.

Amid Trump's historically low approval ratings and ongoing discussions about the party's future direction, Vice President Vance stands out as a potential successor to Trump's influence, emphasizing a staunchly populist agenda.