EU's New Rules to Tame Airbnb in Housing Crunch
The European Commission has proposed new rules to address the housing crisis linked to short-term rentals, such as those offered by Airbnb. The initiative aims to standardize regulations across Europe, particularly aiding cities grappling with affordable housing shortages and ensuring evidence-based limitations on short-term rentals.
The European Commission is set to impose new regulations on Airbnb and similar short-term rental platforms, targeting the housing shortage impacting tourist-heavy cities like Paris, Barcelona, and Venice. These measures aim to streamline policies across Europe, responding to a surge in short-term rentals that have strained local housing markets.
The shortage of affordable housing has driven residents, especially younger Europeans, to protest in the streets. In a statement, Commission President Ursula von der Leyen reiterated her commitment to addressing housing affordability, highlighting this proposal as a step toward providing clarity and support rooted in local realities.
The proposed framework awaits agreement from EU member states and the European Parliament. It suggests using evidence-based criteria to identify areas with housing constraints and recommends unlocking land for housing development, with a focus on modernizing planning and construction processes.
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