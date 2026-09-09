EU's New Rules to Tame Airbnb in Housing Crunch

The European Commission is set to impose new regulations on Airbnb and similar short-term rental platforms, targeting the housing shortage impacting tourist-heavy cities like Paris, Barcelona, and Venice. These measures aim to streamline policies across Europe, responding to a surge in short-term rentals that have strained local housing markets.

The shortage of affordable housing has driven residents, especially younger Europeans, to protest in the streets. In a statement, Commission President Ursula von der Leyen reiterated her commitment to addressing housing affordability, highlighting this proposal as a step toward providing clarity and support rooted in local realities.

The proposed framework awaits agreement from EU member states and the European Parliament. It suggests using evidence-based criteria to identify areas with housing constraints and recommends unlocking land for housing development, with a focus on modernizing planning and construction processes.