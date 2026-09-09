Breakthrough in COPD Treatment: AstraZeneca's Tozorakimab Shows Promising Results

In a significant advancement for respiratory care, AstraZeneca's experimental drug, tozorakimab, has shown promising results in reducing chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) exacerbations, according to data presented at the European Respiratory Society Congress in Barcelona.

The studies revealed that tozorakimab, administered over a year, resulted in 29% to 34% fewer moderate-to-severe COPD flares compared to a placebo. This experimental treatment was effective irrespective of the patients' smoking habits or the severity of their lung impairment, highlighting its potential as a versatile therapeutic option.

Furthermore, the drug's safety profile was similar to that of standard treatments, offering an encouraging outlook for COPD management. The data, published in The New England Journal of Medicine, is set to be reviewed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for possible approval.