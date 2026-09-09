Europe Pays the Price for Shunning Russian Gas as Energy Costs Soar

The Kremlin claims Europe is paying exorbitant prices for gas as it shuns cheaper Russian supplies. European gas prices have spiked due to disruptions, reaching highs not seen since the Ukraine war's onset. Russia argues that Europe should reconsider its energy sources to mitigate rising costs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2026 17:03 IST | Created: 09-09-2026 17:03 IST
Europe Pays the Price for Shunning Russian Gas as Energy Costs Soar
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Amid soaring energy costs, the Kremlin has criticized European nations for choosing expensive gas supplies over more affordable options from Russia. The rise in prices follows significant geopolitical tensions affecting energy trade.

European gas prices recently reached a peak not seen since late 2022, when the conflict in Ukraine prompted reductions in Russian gas imports. Prices climbed to €75 per megawatt hour, surpassing double the rates from a year prior.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov suggests Europe could alleviate its financial burden by tapping into Russian pipelines. With existing infrastructure still operational, Russia positions itself as a potential solution to Europe's energy crisis.

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