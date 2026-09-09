Amid soaring energy costs, the Kremlin has criticized European nations for choosing expensive gas supplies over more affordable options from Russia. The rise in prices follows significant geopolitical tensions affecting energy trade.

European gas prices recently reached a peak not seen since late 2022, when the conflict in Ukraine prompted reductions in Russian gas imports. Prices climbed to €75 per megawatt hour, surpassing double the rates from a year prior.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov suggests Europe could alleviate its financial burden by tapping into Russian pipelines. With existing infrastructure still operational, Russia positions itself as a potential solution to Europe's energy crisis.