In a significant diplomatic move, Hungary's recent expulsion of ten Russian diplomats has stirred tensions, prompting an official reaction from the Kremlin. The Russian government has declared its intention to respond appropriately to Hungary's decision, which represents a shift from the amicable relations previously maintained during Viktor Orban's tenure as Hungarian Prime Minister.

Orban, who lost power in April's election, was known for his friendly stance towards Moscow. His successor, Peter Magyar, appears to be steering Hungary in a new direction, aligning more closely with Western alliances. Hungary's actions are said to reflect discontent with the diplomats' conduct deemed incompatible with their diplomatic status.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasized that despite the current diplomatic friction, Russia remains keen on nurturing its ties with Hungary. Moscow is willing to engage in further dialogue and aims to preserve the valuable legacy of Russian-Hungarian relations, avoiding harm to the bilateral partnership that has endured over the years.