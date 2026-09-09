Covenant's Anthem Missile: A New Era for European Defense

U.S. defense startup Covenant is set to initiate mass production of budget-friendly cruise missiles in Germany by 2027, specifically addressing the needs of European countries wary of Russian aggression. The company has already secured a contract for its Anthem missile and is in discussions with other potential clients.

Michael Kaufman, Covenant's co-founder and CEO, aims for a production run rate of 5,000 missiles in 2028, indicating a significant ramp-up effort from its Saxony-based facility. As Germany and Britain collaborate on a long-range missile to reduce dependence on U.S. defense, Covenant’s objectives align with Europe's growing desire for locally manufactured weapons.

Covenant emphasizes a European-centric supply chain for its missiles, noting less than 5% reliance on non-European materials. The Anthem missile offers a strategic advantage with an affordable price point compared to missiles like Raytheon’s Tomahawk, presenting a viable new option for European defense arsenals.