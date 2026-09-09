Covenant's Anthem Missile: A New Era for European Defense

U.S. defense startup Covenant plans mass production of affordable cruise missiles in Germany by 2027, targeting European countries concerned about Russian threats. Its Anthem missile is sourced mostly from Europe, aiming for independence from U.S. components. Covenant seeks to provide a cost-effective alternative to existing long-range weapons.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2026 16:57 IST | Created: 09-09-2026 16:57 IST
Covenant's Anthem Missile: A New Era for European Defense

U.S. defense startup Covenant is set to initiate mass production of budget-friendly cruise missiles in Germany by 2027, specifically addressing the needs of European countries wary of Russian aggression. The company has already secured a contract for its Anthem missile and is in discussions with other potential clients.

Michael Kaufman, Covenant's co-founder and CEO, aims for a production run rate of 5,000 missiles in 2028, indicating a significant ramp-up effort from its Saxony-based facility. As Germany and Britain collaborate on a long-range missile to reduce dependence on U.S. defense, Covenant’s objectives align with Europe's growing desire for locally manufactured weapons.

Covenant emphasizes a European-centric supply chain for its missiles, noting less than 5% reliance on non-European materials. The Anthem missile offers a strategic advantage with an affordable price point compared to missiles like Raytheon’s Tomahawk, presenting a viable new option for European defense arsenals.

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