Abu Dhabi: Russia's Preferred Venue for Ukraine Talks

The Kremlin considers Abu Dhabi the favored location for Ukraine peace talks, according to Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov. Moscow urges the U.S. to stop backing Kyiv to end hostilities. Moscow looks forward to U.S.-mediated negotiations resuming, following a Trump-Putin call on the issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2026 17:27 IST | Created: 09-09-2026 17:27 IST
Abu Dhabi: Russia's Preferred Venue for Ukraine Talks
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The Kremlin has identified Abu Dhabi as the favored location for discussions regarding the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, according to an announcement by Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov broadcasted on state television. Ushakov emphasized the need for the United States to cease its military assistance to Kyiv if the goal is to achieve peace.

Earlier on Wednesday, Kremlin officials expressed hope for the revival of U.S.-mediated talks aimed at resolving the Ukraine war. This sentiment follows a recent phone conversation between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The ongoing dialogue and geopolitical dynamics exemplify the strategic importance of international diplomacy in conflict resolution. Both Russia and the United States play pivotal roles in these negotiations, with Abu Dhabi emerging as a potential neutral ground for future discussions.

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