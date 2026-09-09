The Kremlin has identified Abu Dhabi as the favored location for discussions regarding the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, according to an announcement by Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov broadcasted on state television. Ushakov emphasized the need for the United States to cease its military assistance to Kyiv if the goal is to achieve peace.

Earlier on Wednesday, Kremlin officials expressed hope for the revival of U.S.-mediated talks aimed at resolving the Ukraine war. This sentiment follows a recent phone conversation between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The ongoing dialogue and geopolitical dynamics exemplify the strategic importance of international diplomacy in conflict resolution. Both Russia and the United States play pivotal roles in these negotiations, with Abu Dhabi emerging as a potential neutral ground for future discussions.