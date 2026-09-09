Google's €13 Billion AI Infrastructure Push in Finland Boosts Nuclear Energy Collaboration

Alphabet's Google is set to invest €13 billion in Finland's AI infrastructure over the next two years, the company's largest European investment. This includes creating three new data centers and a groundbreaking nuclear energy deal. The project aims to enhance data capabilities while supporting Finland's economy and energy efficiency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2026 20:07 IST | Created: 09-09-2026 20:07 IST
Google's €13 Billion AI Infrastructure Push in Finland Boosts Nuclear Energy Collaboration
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Alphabet's Google plans a substantial investment of €13 billion in Finland, focusing on AI infrastructure development over the next two years. This marks the company's biggest venture in Europe to date.

The initiative involves the creation of three data centers in Finland's northern region, leveraging its cold climate for efficient cooling of servers. Additionally, Google entered a long-term agreement to purchase nuclear energy from Finland, making this the company's first nuclear deal outside the U.S.

Beyond tech development, this investment is expected to significantly contribute to Finland's economy, generating thousands of jobs and enhancing the country's GDP. Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo heralded the project as a booster for innovation and economic stability.

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