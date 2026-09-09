Odisha Police Probe International Orangutan Smuggling Network

The Odisha Police Special Task Force has initiated a comprehensive investigation into the suspected international smuggling of five young orangutans discovered in a Balasore forest, officials reported on Wednesday.

Inspector General Himanshu Lal, who is overseeing the probe, said efforts are being made to trace the origins of the orangutans and dismantle any smuggling networks involved. In-depth scientific and technical examinations are underway, with a priority on rigorous legal action.

The orangutans, found near Badapali village, are in the care of forest officials. Their unexpected presence in the region has led to suspicions of human intervention, as they could not naturally have made the journey alone. Biologists and veterinary experts are currently assessing the animals' health and condition.