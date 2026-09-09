Odisha Police Probe International Orangutan Smuggling Network

Odisha Police's Special Task Force is investigating the suspected international smuggling of five baby orangutans found in Balasore forest. The investigation aims to trace the smuggling network and determine the source. The orangutans, not native to the area, were rescued by forest officials and are under assessment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2026 20:06 IST | Created: 09-09-2026 20:06 IST
Odisha Police Probe International Orangutan Smuggling Network
Odisha STF IGP Himanshu Lal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha Police Special Task Force has initiated a comprehensive investigation into the suspected international smuggling of five young orangutans discovered in a Balasore forest, officials reported on Wednesday.

Inspector General Himanshu Lal, who is overseeing the probe, said efforts are being made to trace the origins of the orangutans and dismantle any smuggling networks involved. In-depth scientific and technical examinations are underway, with a priority on rigorous legal action.

The orangutans, found near Badapali village, are in the care of forest officials. Their unexpected presence in the region has led to suspicions of human intervention, as they could not naturally have made the journey alone. Biologists and veterinary experts are currently assessing the animals' health and condition.

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