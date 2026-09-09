India Ramps Up Aid to Flood-Stricken Nepal with Eighth Relief Flight

In a significant move to bolster humanitarian efforts, India dispatched its eighth relief aircraft to flood-ravaged Nepal, carrying an additional 35 tonnes of essential supplies. The consignment left for Kathmandu on Wednesday, consisting of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) equipment, rescue gear, forensic materials, and restocking provisions for Indian Army units actively aiding the ongoing rescue and relief maneuvers.

This initiative is part of India's broader response to the severe flash floods that have swept through parts of Nepal, particularly impacting regions like the Chilime tunnel in Rasuwa. Here, Indian teams are collaborating with the Nepal Army to conduct extensive search and rescue operations. According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority of Nepal, over 13,600 individuals have been rescued, though more than 5,100 people, including local citizens, military personnel, and foreign tourists, remain unaccounted for.

The relief efforts have seen substantial aerial support, with the Nepali Army executing 21 helicopter missions on September 9 alone. Meanwhile, India's initial aid operations began soon after the late-August flash floods, progressively increasing their contributions with multiple sorties delivering an array of life-saving supplies. Each delivery has systematically enhanced the relief strategies to cope with the evolving crisis conditions in Nepal.