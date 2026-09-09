DBS Bank Faces Legal Battle Over 1MDB Scandal

DBS Bank is facing a lawsuit for S$1.298 billion related to the 1MDB scandal. The claimants, liquidators of four companies, have accused DBS of involvement in the financial scandal. DBS rejects the allegations and plans to contest them, maintaining its innocence in the case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2026 19:43 IST | Created: 09-09-2026 19:43 IST
DBS Bank Faces Legal Battle Over 1MDB Scandal
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DBS Bank is embroiled in a legal battle, as it faces a lawsuit amounting to S$1.298 billion linked to the infamous 1MDB scandal. This announcement was made by Southeast Asia's largest lender, DBS Group, on Wednesday.

The claimants in this case are the liquidators of four companies: BlackRock Commodities (Global), Platinum Global Luxury Services, Affinity Equity International Partners, and TKIL Global Investments. While these liquidators have not yet responded to Reuters' requests for comment, DBS has categorically rejected the claims. The bank stated its intention to contest the lawsuit vigorously and emphasized that no provisions have been made in anticipation of potential financial repercussions.

This lawsuit represents a continuing effort to recover funds illicitly siphoned from 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB). According to U.S. investigators, approximately $4.5 billion was misappropriated from 1MDB between 2009 and 2014 in an elaborate scheme. Despite the ongoing investigation, DBS maintains that it had not been accused previously. Meanwhile, the bank's shares experienced a slight decline, closing 0.8% lower at S$77.50.

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