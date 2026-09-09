DBS Bank Faces Massive Lawsuit Over 1MDB Scandal Ties

DBS Bank is currently facing a significant legal challenge as it is being sued for over S$1.298 billion in connection with the 1MDB scandal, according to statements made on Wednesday by Southeast Asia’s largest bank.

The claimants in this major lawsuit include liquidators from four companies: Blackrock Commodities (Global), Platinum Global Luxury Services, Affinity Equity International Partners, and TKIL Global Investments. Despite requests for comments, liquidators have yet to respond to inquiries from Reuters.

In response, DBS has firmly rejected the allegations, stating their intent to defend the case vigorously. The bank has also indicated a lack of financial provision made for this lawsuit and, as of yet, refrained from providing further details regarding the claims.