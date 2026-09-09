Legal Battle: DBS Bank Faces S$1.298 Billion Lawsuit

Liquidators tied to four companies involved in the recovery efforts of 1Malaysia Development Berhad have launched a legal battle against DBS Bank. The case seeks an estimated S$1.298 billion in damages, according to a statement from DBS on Wednesday.

DBS Bank, recognized as Southeast Asia's largest financial institution, firmly rejected the claim. The bank assured its stakeholders that it intends to vigorously oppose the lawsuit in court.

Amidst these developments, DBS clarified that it has not allocated any financial provisions concerning the ongoing legal proceedings.