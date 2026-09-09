Legal Battle: DBS Bank Faces S$1.298 Billion Lawsuit
Liquidators associated with the 1Malaysia Development Berhad recovery efforts have filed a lawsuit against DBS Bank, seeking approximately S$1.298 billion in damages. DBS, Southeast Asia's largest lender, intends to contest the claim and has not set aside any financial provisions in anticipation of the lawsuit.
Liquidators tied to four companies involved in the recovery efforts of 1Malaysia Development Berhad have launched a legal battle against DBS Bank. The case seeks an estimated S$1.298 billion in damages, according to a statement from DBS on Wednesday.
DBS Bank, recognized as Southeast Asia's largest financial institution, firmly rejected the claim. The bank assured its stakeholders that it intends to vigorously oppose the lawsuit in court.
Amidst these developments, DBS clarified that it has not allocated any financial provisions concerning the ongoing legal proceedings.