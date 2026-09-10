Ford Faces Scrutiny Over China Ties
Ford Motor is under fire from Republicans in Congress and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy for its business relations with Chinese companies. Concerns have been raised over the automaker's ties to firms associated with the Chinese Communist Party, drawing public criticism and highlighting potential risks.
Amid increasing scrutiny, Ford Motor has found itself at the center of a political storm as Republicans in Congress criticize its business associations with Chinese companies.
Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has been vocal about the potential risks implicit in Ford's ties to firms linked to the Chinese Communist Party.
Echoing Duffy's concerns, Senator Rick Scott applauded the Transportation Secretary for his warnings, while the House Select Committee on China amplified the issue on social media, contrasting Ford's public statements with its business practices.