Ford Faces Scrutiny Over China Ties

Amid increasing scrutiny, Ford Motor has found itself at the center of a political storm as Republicans in Congress criticize its business associations with Chinese companies.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has been vocal about the potential risks implicit in Ford's ties to firms linked to the Chinese Communist Party.

Echoing Duffy's concerns, Senator Rick Scott applauded the Transportation Secretary for his warnings, while the House Select Committee on China amplified the issue on social media, contrasting Ford's public statements with its business practices.