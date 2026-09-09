Bawankule Slams Congress Over Vande Mataram Row, Advocates Tribal Farmer Rights

Maharashtra's Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule launched a pointed critique against the Congress party on Wednesday, accusing it of disrespecting the national song, Vande Mataram, for electoral gains. He argued that leadership from Sonia and Rahul Gandhi was offending national sentiment, a move he believes will result in electoral consequences in 2029.

Bawankule further claimed that Congress was engaged in divisive vote-bank politics, predicting a political downturn for the party worse than its 2014 position. He insisted loyalty to India's cultural symbols is paramount and tied the controversy to broader accusations of appeasement politics. In a related matter, he addressed the ongoing issues concerning tribal land rights, noting government campaigns to resolve the distribution challenges swiftly.

Extending his remarks to the state's socio-political affairs, Bawankule highlighted the supportive actions taken by the current government towards the Maratha community, contrasting them with prior administrations' inefficacies. He assured that efforts were made without compromising the interests of Other Backward Classes amid ongoing debates on reservations and community issues in Maharashtra.