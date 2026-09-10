European Shares Soar as Investors Eye ECB's Rate Decision

European shares experienced a rise on Thursday, recovering from their largest decline in two months as investors anticipated an interest rate hike by the European Central Bank. The STOXX 600 was slightly up, while Germany's DAX remained flat. Meanwhile, oil prices continue to influence inflation concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2026 12:54 IST | Created: 10-09-2026 12:54 IST
European Shares Soar as Investors Eye ECB's Rate Decision
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European shares saw an upswing on Thursday, rebounding from the sharpest drop in two months, with investors keenly awaiting an expected interest rate hike from the European Central Bank (ECB). The market's attention is also fixed on ECB chief Christine Lagarde's comments on fluctuating oil prices and their inflationary effects.

The pan-European STOXX 600 inched up by 0.1% to 641.23 points early in the session. Germany's DAX held steady, London's FTSE rose by 0.1%, and France's CAC 40 saw a gain of 0.3%. This came after European stocks suffered a 1.4% decline the previous day due to Brent crude prices surpassing $100 per barrel for the first time since July, sparking inflation concerns and implying prolonged restrictive monetary policy from central banks.

Brent crude prices remained above $100 on Thursday amid escalating tensions between Iran and the U.S. on maritime activities, marking a new peak in the ongoing conflict. The anticipated ECB's decision of a 25-basis-point interest rate hike signifies the start of a demanding period for global central banks, with the U.S. Federal Reserve and the Bank of Japan set to reveal their monetary policies in the coming days. Meanwhile, Primark's parent company, Associated British Foods, reported a 3% decline in fourth-quarter sales, leading to an 8.6% drop in its share price.

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