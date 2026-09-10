Currency Stability Amid Global Turmoil: Euro in Focus

Major currencies remain steady amid rising oil prices and global bond yields. The euro trades near a two-week high as the European Central Bank is poised to raise rates. Inflation concerns persist, affecting bond yields and impacting safe-haven flows to the dollar, highlighting geopolitical financial strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2026 13:22 IST | Created: 10-09-2026 13:22 IST
Currency Stability Amid Global Turmoil: Euro in Focus
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On Thursday, major currencies held their ground even as oil prices soared and global bond yields climbed. The euro hovered near two-week highs, anticipating a possible rate hike from the European Central Bank later in the day.

Oil futures surpassed $100 per barrel for a second consecutive day. This spike came after Gulf energy flows reduced significantly due to intensified shipping attacks by Iran and the United States. Compounding concerns for European consumers, prices for refined fuels like heating oil and natural gas also surged, just weeks before winter.

In early trading, the euro reached $1.1654, its highest in two weeks, ending the day at $1.1639, up by 0.1%. Typically sensitive to oil price fluctuations due to Europe's energy imports, the euro-dollar dynamic has shifted, reducing safe-haven flows into the dollar. Richard Franulovich of Westpac noted the diminishing market sensitivity to oil shocks amidst global central bank tightening and Treasury interventions.

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