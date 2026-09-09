Legal Showdown: Huawei Faces High-Stakes Trial in U.S.

Eight years after U.S. prosecutors charged Huawei Technologies with multiple offenses, including defrauding HSBC over Iranian business dealings, the company is finally facing trial in Brooklyn, New York. Jury selection commenced amid claims of Huawei conspiring to steal trade secrets and supplying Iran with surveillance tools during protests.

The case marks an early and major confrontation between the U.S. and a Chinese tech giant amid rising competition, particularly in artificial intelligence. This legal battle follows the 2018 arrest of Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou, which stirred diplomatic tensions among the U.S., China, and Canada.

If found guilty, Huawei faces hefty penalties potentially reaching billions of dollars. The trial digs into earlier reports of Huawei's ties with Skycom, accused of illegally trading embargoed technology with Iran. The outcome could influence global views and policies towards Huawei’s role in the tech arena.