European shares saw a downturn on Wednesday, influenced by mounting tensions in the Middle East and soaring oil prices that heightened inflation concerns. The pan-European STOXX 600 index dropped 0.7%, with Germany's DAX and France's CAC 40 registering losses. European investors remained cautious ahead of U.S. inflation data, adding volatility to the market.

Amid this backdrop, Helsinki's blue-chip stocks bucked the trend, posting a 1.6% gain. Fortum, a Finnish energy company, rose 9.6% to lead the STOXX 600 gains following a significant power purchase agreement with tech giant Google. Google's commitment to invest over €13 billion in AI infrastructure in Finland further bolstered market confidence in Helsinki.

Geopolitical tensions escalated after Iranian-backed Houthi forces in Yemen attacked Saudi cities, threatening oil supply disruptions and driving Brent crude prices past $100 per barrel. This surge in oil costs strained European energy reliance and stirred inflationary pressure, with financial markets closely watching upcoming ECB rate adjustments and German inflation data for further economic insight.