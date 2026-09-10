Former Ecuadorean President Sentenced for COVID-19 Fraud

Abdala Bucaram, former Ecuadorean President, has been sentenced to over nine years for fraudulent medical supply sales during COVID-19. His son, Jacobo, received the same sentence. The case involved a criminal organization and highlighted misuse of power during a pandemic crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2026 15:45 IST | Created: 10-09-2026 15:45 IST
Former Ecuadorean President Sentenced for COVID-19 Fraud

Former Ecuadorean President Abdala Bucaram has been sentenced to nine years and four months for his role in a fraud involving medical supplies during the COVID-19 pandemic. The court ruled on Wednesday that Bucaram, aged 74, may serve his sentence under house arrest due to his age, following Ecuadorean legal guidelines.

Jacobo Bucaram, one of Bucaram's sons, was also convicted in the fraudulent scheme. According to the prosecutor's office, the defendants were part of a criminal structure that persistently committed offenses. Bucaram's defense has not commented, although they intend to appeal the ruling.

Prosecutors accused the group of improperly benefiting from the sale of about 21,000 rapid COVID-19 tests during Ecuador's pandemic peak. The trial exposes broader issues involving political corruption in crisis situations, emphasizing the need for stringent governance checks.

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