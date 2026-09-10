Close Call: Zelenskiy's Plane Nearly Struck by Drone

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's plane narrowly avoided a drone strike while departing from Moldova for King Harald V of Norway's funeral. Moldovan airspace violations by Russian drones disrupted flights, causing partial airport shutdowns. Zelenskiy discussed air defense efforts with Norwegian PM Jonas Gahr Stoere and attended the funeral in Oslo.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2026 00:44 IST | Created: 10-09-2026 00:44 IST
Close Call: Zelenskiy's Plane Nearly Struck by Drone
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A drone nearly collided with the plane carrying Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy as it departed Moldova for the funeral of Norway's King Harald V, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere reported on Wednesday.

Moldova's Chisinau airport briefly suspended flights due to Russian drones entering its airspace, forcing many flights to reroute or enter holding patterns. One drone crashed, igniting a fire, while another entered Romanian airspace.

President Maia Sandu condemned the airspace breaches and a deadly attack at a Ukraine border crossing. Zelenskiy participated in the king’s funeral and met with Stoere to discuss enhancing Ukraine’s air defenses.

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