BRICS Summit: Navigating Conflict and Consensus

India will host the BRICS Leaders' Summit aimed at strengthening the bloc's global position. The gathering faces challenges from internal divisions, notably Iran-UAE discord due to regional conflicts. While a joint statement might not shift geopolitics, it showcases emerging nations' unity against Western sanctions. Leaders plan bilateral discussions on economic cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2026 15:47 IST | Created: 10-09-2026 15:47 IST
BRICS Summit: Navigating Conflict and Consensus
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India is preparing to host the BRICS Leaders' Summit this weekend, aiming to elevate the bloc's global stature amidst internal divisions. The summit comes amid a backdrop of escalating tension between Iran and the UAE due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

The challenge for BRICS, comprising major emerging economies like China and Russia, is to draft a declaration on the Middle East crisis that balances Tehran's and Abu Dhabi's conflicting stances. Achieving consensus could strengthen BRICS' voice against Western sanctions, despite its limited immediate impact on geopolitics.

In a show of diplomatic engagement, leaders such as Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin are expected to hold bilateral talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, focusing on fostering economic ties and regional stability. With the summit unfolding in New Delhi, BRICS is at a crossroads in its bid to expand influence amid swirling global uncertainties.

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