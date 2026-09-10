Drone Alert Delays Zelenskiy's Departure from Moldova

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy experienced a delay while departing from Moldova due to a temporary airspace closure following a drone alert. This incident took place as he was en route to Norway.

The Moldovan government confirmed that the airspace was shut down after reports of a Russian drone landing on their territory. The authorities swiftly reacted to ensure the safety of all concerned parties.

Once it was established that the situation was under control, Zelenskiy's aircraft received clearance for take-off, allowing the President to continue his planned journey to Norway without further issues.