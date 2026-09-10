Ryanair CEO Accuses NATS of Misleading Public on Flight Disruptions

Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary has accused NATS CEO Martin Rolfe of lying about the cause of a flight outage affecting thousands. O'Leary claims a rogue flight plan was the issue, while Rolfe suggests another cause. Ryanair is suing NATS and demanding improvements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2026 15:43 IST | Created: 10-09-2026 15:43 IST
Ryanair CEO Accuses NATS of Misleading Public on Flight Disruptions
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Ryanair's chief executive, Michael O'Leary, has leveled serious allegations against Britain's air traffic control operator NATS, claiming misleading statements were made regarding a recent flight disruption that cancelled thousands of flights.

O'Leary asserted that the chaos stemmed from a rogue flight plan, echoing an issue from 2023, while NATS CEO Martin Rolfe suggested a different cause. O'Leary called Rolfe's comments deceptive, stating they aim to protect Rolfe's position.

In response, Ryanair has taken legal action against NATS, seeking over £7 million in damages. The UK government has tasked Rolfe with an investigation, demanding clarity on the outage that impacted numerous travelers.

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