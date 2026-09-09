Rising Oil Prices and Market Jitters: A Tense Week for Wall Street

Wall Street futures dropped as oil prices surged past $100 due to Middle East tensions. Traders remain wary ahead of inflation data. The Federal Reserve's expected rate hike is also influencing market movements. Investors are eyeing the U.S. Treasury's bond buyback and remain focused on AI-related stocks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2026 17:19 IST | Created: 09-09-2026 17:19 IST
Rising Oil Prices and Market Jitters: A Tense Week for Wall Street
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Wall Street futures dipped Wednesday as oil prices surged past the critical $100-a-barrel mark, driven by escalating Middle East tensions and investor caution ahead of impending inflation data. Traders are wary, concerned about ongoing U.S.-Iran tensions, now in their seventh month, which could spark broader regional unrest.

Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh's dedication to price control has heightened expectations of an interest rate hike this month. The likelihood of a 25 basis point increase stands at 62.4%, based on CME FedWatch tool insights. "Higher oil and rates are near-term equity risks," noted Morgan Stanley's chief U.S. equity strategist Mike Wilson.

As Brent crude hovered near the $100 mark, the market anticipated the U.S. Treasury's buyback announcement, which may affect bond and equity markets due to potential yield fluctuations. Meanwhile, AI stocks continue to attract investors, though concerns linger over complex financial interconnections.

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