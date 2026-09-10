U.S. Treasury's Financial Diplomacy: Power Moves in Global Stage

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent underscored the strategic use of America's financial influence in global affairs at a recent SMU Cox School of Business event. His remarks highlighted efforts to bolster alliances within the Western Hemisphere, notably through significant financial support to Argentina's Milei administration.

Bessent's comments revealed the Trump administration's strategy of wielding economic resources to shape political and economic landscapes abroad. The administration's focus extends to Latin America, showcasing efforts to increase U.S. influence, as exhibited in controversial actions against Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro.

Further emphasizing financial diplomacy, Bessent spoke on the U.S.-Japan joint intervention to stabilize the yen, signaling America's commitment to global market stability. Despite mixed results, including rising government bond yields, Bessent remains firm on the efficacy of his financial maneuvers.