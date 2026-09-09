MC²+ Unveils State-of-the-Art Co-working Space to Boost Northeast India's Startup Scene
MC²+ introduces a top-tier co-working space in Guwahati's NRL Centre, enhancing India's startup ecosystem with a focus on the Northeast. This facility offers cutting-edge infrastructure and a comprehensive support network for entrepreneurs, fostering innovation, collaboration, and growth.
- Country:
- India
In a groundbreaking move to invigorate the startup ecosystem, MC²+ is set to unveil a world-class Node and Co-working Space on the sixth floor of the NRL Centre in Guwahati this Thursday. This initiative is geared towards bolstering innovation with a particular focus on Northeast India.
Located in the strategic heart of Guwahati, the facility boasts over 50 dedicated workstations, 16 cabins, four investor meeting rooms, and other state-of-the-art amenities. Designed to meet the evolving needs of startups, it provides an exemplary, professional environment conducive to growth and collaboration, supported by top-notch infrastructure.
Beyond the physical setup, MC²+ offers startups a robust support ecosystem comprising domain experts, legal advisors, and technical consultants. This platform aims to furnish entrepreneurs with professional guidance across technology, product development, regulatory compliance, and financial planning, fostering a nurturing environment for innovation.
The formal inauguration of the space is scheduled for September 10 at the NRL Centre, illustrating a significant leap forward in enhancing the startup landscape in Guwahati and the broader Northeast region.
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