Navigating the Global Choke Points: Changes in Vessel Transits

Vessel transits via the Strait of Hormuz dropped from 12 to seven due to factors such as transponder shutdowns. Meanwhile, the Bab el-Mandeb Strait saw stable traffic. Saudi Arabia's crude loadings at Yanbu rebounded in September after hitting a six-month low, amidst geopolitical tensions affecting shipping routes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2026 17:34 IST | Created: 10-09-2026 17:34 IST
Navigating the Global Choke Points: Changes in Vessel Transits

Vessel traffic through the vital waterway of the Strait of Hormuz experienced a notable decline from 12 to just seven transits, according to ship-tracking data. Such fluctuations are partly attributed to some vessels disabling their transponders, leaving them unaccounted for in official tallies.

Among the departures, the significant movement included the Finland Prosperity, a large crude carrier laden with nearly 2 million barrels. No liquefied natural gas tankers exited the Strait. The entries consisted of various ship types including a dry bulk carrier, a short-range tanker, and a medium-range tanker.

The Bab el-Mandeb Strait reported traffic in line with its 10-day average, while the Red Sea's Yanbu loading hub saw a recovery from a six-month dip. This recovery in crude and condensate loadings follows disruptions caused by regional tensions involving Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis.

TRENDING

1
Frances Tiafoe's Epic US Open Comeback

Frances Tiafoe's Epic US Open Comeback

Global
2
DOJ Intensifies Antitrust Scrutiny on Fox-Roku Mega Deal

DOJ Intensifies Antitrust Scrutiny on Fox-Roku Mega Deal

Global
3
Tug of War over Missouri's Congressional Map: Supreme Court Steps Back

Tug of War over Missouri's Congressional Map: Supreme Court Steps Back

Global
4
Trade Tensions Rise: U.S. and Canada in Tariff Standoff

Trade Tensions Rise: U.S. and Canada in Tariff Standoff

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Beyond Food Security: How Agriculture Investment Can Create Jobs and Improve Global Nutrition

Why Costa Rica’s 36-Month Data Governance Roadmap Matters for the Future of Public Healthcare

Why Andhra Pradesh Must Close Cybersecurity Gaps as Millions Move Into Digital Healthcare

Beyond Money: How Local Government Partnerships Are Reshaping the Future of Development Aid

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026