Navigating the Global Choke Points: Changes in Vessel Transits

Vessel traffic through the vital waterway of the Strait of Hormuz experienced a notable decline from 12 to just seven transits, according to ship-tracking data. Such fluctuations are partly attributed to some vessels disabling their transponders, leaving them unaccounted for in official tallies.

Among the departures, the significant movement included the Finland Prosperity, a large crude carrier laden with nearly 2 million barrels. No liquefied natural gas tankers exited the Strait. The entries consisted of various ship types including a dry bulk carrier, a short-range tanker, and a medium-range tanker.

The Bab el-Mandeb Strait reported traffic in line with its 10-day average, while the Red Sea's Yanbu loading hub saw a recovery from a six-month dip. This recovery in crude and condensate loadings follows disruptions caused by regional tensions involving Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis.