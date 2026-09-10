EU Emission Trading System Suspension: A Call Amid Energy Crisis
Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis has called for the suspension of the EU's Emission Trading System due to soaring energy prices driven by conflicts in the Strait of Hormuz and Ukraine. He suggests halting the ETS1 system and delaying ETS2, while also addressing high refining margins.
Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis has urged the European Union to suspend its Emission Trading System (ETS) in response to escalating energy prices triggered by ongoing conflicts in the Strait of Hormuz and Ukraine.
Babis' comments came ahead of a summit with central European and Irish prime ministers in Slovakia. He proposed temporarily halting the current ETS1 allowances trading system and postponing the introduction of the second stage, known as ETS2.
Additionally, Babis suggested that the EU should explore measures to counteract high refining margins, which are exacerbating the energy crisis.