EU Emission Trading System Suspension: A Call Amid Energy Crisis

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis has urged the European Union to suspend its Emission Trading System (ETS) in response to escalating energy prices triggered by ongoing conflicts in the Strait of Hormuz and Ukraine.

Babis' comments came ahead of a summit with central European and Irish prime ministers in Slovakia. He proposed temporarily halting the current ETS1 allowances trading system and postponing the introduction of the second stage, known as ETS2.

Additionally, Babis suggested that the EU should explore measures to counteract high refining margins, which are exacerbating the energy crisis.