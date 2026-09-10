Chokepoint Control: The Houthi Ambition

Amid escalating tensions, the Iran-backed Houthis are making strategic moves to control the Yemeni Red Sea coast, a development that could have profound implications for global trade. At the heart of this push lies the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, one of the most critical maritime chokepoints.

The Houthis have already executed a naval blockade against Saudi Arabia, the world's leading oil exporter. Securing the Bab el-Mandeb would grant them leverage over Gulf oil producers' main waterways, potentially isolating them further from international markets.

Control of this strait by the Houthis, who have launched attacks on Red Sea shipping, aligns with Iran's interests amid its conflict with the United States. This maritime dominance could reroute global trade via the Cape of Good Hope, increasing costs and journey times.