Taiwan's Vice President Hsiao Bi-khim is making headlines with her unexpected visit to Europe. On Friday, the presidential office announced her attendance at a democracy forum in Italy, accompanied by Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung.

Given Beijing's claims over Taiwan, such high-profile visits by senior officials are rare due to potential diplomatic fallout. Taiwan, a self-governing island, firmly counters these claims, showcasing its independence through international engagements.

The Ventotene Conference for Freedom and Democracy serves as the backdrop for Taiwan's diplomatic efforts. Although details remain sparse, the event marks a significant step in Taiwan's ongoing quest for global recognition.