Taiwan's Diplomatic Dance in Europe: Vice President Attends Democracy Forum

Taiwan's Vice President, Hsiao Bi-khim, makes a rare trip to Europe, participating in a democracy forum in Italy alongside Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung. This visit emphasizes Taiwan's stance on independence in the face of Chinese claims. The event, the Ventotene Conference, highlights Taiwan's international engagement despite the lack of formal diplomatic ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 07:16 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 07:16 IST
Taiwan's Diplomatic Dance in Europe: Vice President Attends Democracy Forum

Taiwan's Vice President Hsiao Bi-khim is making headlines with her unexpected visit to Europe. On Friday, the presidential office announced her attendance at a democracy forum in Italy, accompanied by Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung.

Given Beijing's claims over Taiwan, such high-profile visits by senior officials are rare due to potential diplomatic fallout. Taiwan, a self-governing island, firmly counters these claims, showcasing its independence through international engagements.

The Ventotene Conference for Freedom and Democracy serves as the backdrop for Taiwan's diplomatic efforts. Although details remain sparse, the event marks a significant step in Taiwan's ongoing quest for global recognition.

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