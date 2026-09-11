Renewed Russian Air Strikes Rock Kyiv

Russian air strikes have resumed in Kyiv, injuring eight and sparking a blaze in a high-rise apartment. Meanwhile, Ukrainian drones targeted infrastructure in Saratov, impacting Russian e-commerce logistics and various industrial sites. Both nations continue to exchange assaults amid ongoing tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 09:13 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 09:13 IST
Renewed Russian Air Strikes Rock Kyiv
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In a return to aggression, Russian air strikes injured eight people and ignited a fire at a nine-storey apartment building in Kyiv on Friday morning, local authorities confirmed through Telegram. These attacks mark the renewal of hostilities following a brief respite during U.S. diplomatic talks aimed at conflict resolution.

As Moscow persistently targets the Ukrainian capital, footage from Reuters captured scenes of servicemen battling flames at the affected building, which suffered shattered windows. The temporary pause in air assaults coincided with U.S. President Donald Trump's negotiators visiting both Moscow and Kyiv to discuss cessation efforts for the war initiated by Russia's invasion in 2022.

Meanwhile, in Russia, Ukrainian drone strikes damaged civilian infrastructure in Saratov, as disclosed by regional governor Roman Busargin on Telegram. The attacks set ablaze a logistics hub owned by Russian e-commerce company Ozon, adding to existing damages suffered by the region's industries, including its oil refinery operations.

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