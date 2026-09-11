Rybakina Ready for No-Stress U.S. Open Showdown

Elena Rybakina is approaching the U.S. Open final with composure, as she prepares to face Aryna Sabalenka. The Kazakh player sees this major tennis event as another test against a strong opponent, rather than a match to carry extra pressure.

After a hard-fought victory against Coco Gauff in the semi-finals, Rybakina is now poised to challenge the defending champion Sabalenka. The two athletes have met twice before in Grand Slam finals, each securing a victory. Sabalenka claimed the title at the 2023 Australian Open, while Rybakina leveled the score earlier this year.

Maintaining perspective, Rybakina highlights the importance of focusing on her game without the burden of pressure. Her recent success and determination are credited to her support team, who have been instrumental in her on-court achievements. With experience and strategic decisions guiding her journey, Rybakina remains resilient as she continues to navigate the challenges faced in the competitive tennis landscape.