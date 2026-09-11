Trump Promises $5,000 'Dividend' for Americans if Republicans Win Midterms

President Donald Trump announced plans to distribute a $5,000 'Trump dividend' to every adult if Republicans win the upcoming midterm elections. This pledge comes with a claim of trillions in new investments through tariffs. The funds would support permanent tax cuts, reversing potential Democratic tax hikes.

During a speech at the Republican Party’s midterm convention in Dallas, Trump criticized Democrats, accusing them of seeking major tax increases. He asserted his administration's success in fulfilling promises within 19 months and addressed concerns over inflation under President Joe Biden's administration.

Trump portrayed his presidency as a turning point, citing significant tax and regulation cuts, military investments, and positioning America as a global superpower. He positioned these achievements against what he described as the deterioration under the current administration, condemning urban crime and economic issues.