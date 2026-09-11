Trump Promises $5,000 'Dividend' for Americans if Republicans Win Midterms

President Donald Trump promises a $5,000 'Trump dividend' for every adult citizen if Republicans succeed in the midterm elections, leveraging tariffs and new investments. He critiques Democrats for proposed tax hikes and underscores achievements in lowering taxes and boosting the military. His rhetoric criticizes the Biden administration's economic policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 11:01 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 11:01 IST
Trump Promises $5,000 'Dividend' for Americans if Republicans Win Midterms
US President Donald Trump speaks at the 2026 Republican Convention (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

President Donald Trump announced plans to distribute a $5,000 'Trump dividend' to every adult if Republicans win the upcoming midterm elections. This pledge comes with a claim of trillions in new investments through tariffs. The funds would support permanent tax cuts, reversing potential Democratic tax hikes.

During a speech at the Republican Party’s midterm convention in Dallas, Trump criticized Democrats, accusing them of seeking major tax increases. He asserted his administration's success in fulfilling promises within 19 months and addressed concerns over inflation under President Joe Biden's administration.

Trump portrayed his presidency as a turning point, citing significant tax and regulation cuts, military investments, and positioning America as a global superpower. He positioned these achievements against what he described as the deterioration under the current administration, condemning urban crime and economic issues.

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