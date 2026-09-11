Blazing Disaster: The Philippine Ferry Fire Tragedy

A fire engulfed a Philippine ferry en route from Manila to Palawan, resulting in five deaths and over 80 missing persons. Firefighters struggled to board due to thick smoke and heat. Survivors describe the rapid spread of the fire, with some left floating at sea for hours.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 10:45 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 10:45 IST
Blazing Disaster: The Philippine Ferry Fire Tragedy
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A tragic ferry disaster unfolded in the Philippines when a vessel traveling from Manila to the province of Palawan caught fire, claiming five lives and leaving over 80 individuals unaccounted for. The blaze erupted overnight and hampered rescue operations due to thick smoke and extreme heat.

The Philippine Coast Guard revised the missing count to 84, confirming 43 rescues. Disturbing visuals captured from above revealed severely charred decks, with smoke still visible albeit thinner than before. Survivors recalled the rapid spread of the inferno, highlighting the harrowing ordeal of passengers having to float in the sea for nearly two hours before being rescued.

Relatives of the missing, left frustrated by a lack of communication from the ferry company, gathered outside its Manila office demanding updates. The cause of the fire remains unclear, but eyewitnesses mention hearing two explosions prior to the blaze. The Coast Guard continues its search efforts, emphasizing the Philippines' patchy maritime safety record with frequent incidents attributed to overcrowding and lax regulations.

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