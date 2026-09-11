India's Strategic Role in Shaping Future of BRICS

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar highlighted India's pivotal position in advancing BRICS economic collaboration during his address at the BRICS Business Forum on Friday. Emphasizing India's burgeoning market, manufacturing prowess, and abundant talent pool, he underscored India's potential to significantly influence the next phase of BRICS economic efforts.

Jaishankar stressed the importance of integrating a clear business outlook into the group's agenda as BRICS leaders prepare for their upcoming meeting. He heralded India's unique combination of manufacturing capabilities, digital experience, and vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem as key assets in this endeavor. The BRICS Business Forum serves as a principal platform for fostering private-sector engagement, bringing together business leaders, ministers, and heads of state to deliberate on pivotal economic themes such as trade, investment, and technological advancement.

The forum plays a crucial role in shaping BRICS' economic objectives, presenting recommendations from the Business Council to policymakers and influencing summit declarations and subsequent work programs. Key focuses under India's presidency include strengthening international cooperation in trade, digital technology, and global governance reforms, with the September summit poised to address energy security, supply chain resilience, and financial institution reforms.