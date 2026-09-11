Delhi Police Nab Alleged Drug Peddler with 60 Grams of Heroin

The Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) of Shahdara district police apprehended a 22-year-old man on charges of drug peddling, recovering 60.52 grams of heroin in the process. According to DCP Shahdara district RP Meena, the suspect was taken into custody near Shastri Park in Delhi, following a well-coordinated operation.

Identified as Sohil from Badaun district, Uttar Pradesh, the accused was captured after police received informed intelligence about his movements. Inspector Arjun Singh led the task force to the spot, maintaining vigilance before successfully intercepting the suspect who matched their informant's description.

The operation also led to the seizure of a mobile phone from Sohil's possession. An FIR was filed at the Gandhi Nagar police station, initiating an investigation into his claimed connections and the larger drug distribution network. Police continue to probe the origins and logistics of the contraband heroin.