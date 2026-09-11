Threads of India: Weaving Heritage Comes Alive at LuLu Mall Bengaluru

The 'Threads of India' exhibition at LuLu Mall Rajajinagar, Bengaluru, is spotlighting India's handloom legacy. Supported by the Karnataka government and various institutions, it offers visitors an interactive experience with live weaving demonstrations, bridging the gap between traditional craftsmanship and modern shoppers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 11-09-2026 17:19 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 17:19 IST
Threads of India: Weaving Heritage Comes Alive at LuLu Mall Bengaluru
Minister of Karnataka for Textiles Sri Rudrappa Lamani Inaugurates 'Threads of India' at Lulu Mall Bengaluru. Image Credit: ANI

In Bengaluru, the 'Threads of India' exhibition at LuLu Mall Rajajinagar is weaving a narrative that celebrates India's rich handloom tradition. Inaugurated by Honourable Minister for Sugar and Textiles, Sri Rudrappa Manappa Lamani, this initiative showcases the intricate work of artisans, making the craft accessible to thousands.

The event, organized in collaboration with the Karnataka government and prestigious institutes, demystifies the labor-intensive process behind handwoven sarees. Visitors can witness live demonstrations, bringing the unseen art of weaving into the heart of the city. This visibility gives the weavers a stage to share their skills and stories with a broader audience.

Director of LuLu Group Karnataka, Mr. Noman Aziz Khan, emphasizes the educational aspect of the exhibition. By engaging visitors and encouraging them to interact with artisans, 'Threads of India' not only empowers cultural heritage but also fosters a deeper understanding and appreciation of this traditional craft. The initiative aims to forge a lasting connection between consumers and creators, cementing the significance of the handloom industry.

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