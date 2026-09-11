Karnataka Congress Accused of 'U-Turn Governance': BJP's Fierce Critique

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Karnataka's Leader of Opposition, R Ashoka, publicly criticized the state's ruling Congress party, labeling it a 'U-turn government.' Speaking to reporters, Ashoka denounced Chief Minister DK Shivakumar's 100 days in office as a 'flop show,' marked by unfulfilled infrastructure and governance promises.

Ashoka pointed to several reversals by the Congress government, citing failures such as the unimplemented tunnel road project and financial scandals like the Gruha Lakshmi 5000 crore scam. He also expressed concern over Bengaluru's deteriorating infrastructure, calling it a 'pothole city' and a 'garbage dump.'

The BJP leader questioned the rationale behind celebrating the 100-day mark, given the scandal involving former minister B Nagendra and ongoing allegations about Shivakumar's ties to real estate interests. Ashoka emphasized the lack of substantial development projects during the Chief Minister's tenure.