Following the lifting of U.S. sanctions, Belarus has resumed the export of potash to the United States. Despite this progress, President Alexander Lukashenko has called on Washington to return over $40 million stuck in the U.S. banking system.

Lukashenko's comments come amid recently improved relations between Belarus and the U.S., catalyzed by a series of political prisoner releases brokered by the U.S. With potash being a critical cash source for Belarus, such diplomatic ties hold significant economic implications.

The financial disagreement surfaces ahead of John Coale's visit, the U.S. presidential envoy to Belarus, who aims to secure more prisoner releases. As diplomatic negotiations continue, the focus remains on overcoming sanctions and financial hurdles.