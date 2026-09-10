Latvia's 300% Tariff: A Grain Gamble?
The Kremlin responded to Latvia's plan to impose a 300% tariff on grain imports from Russia and Belarus, warning that Latvia stands to lose from this decision. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov indicated that Russia has alternatives for exporting its grain, thus minimizing the impact of Latvia's tariffs.
The Kremlin has criticized Latvia over its proposed 300% tariff on grain imports from Russia and Belarus, indicating a potential economic standoff.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that Russia could reroute its grain exports through alternative channels, ensuring minimal disruption to its trade operations.
Peskov's comments suggest that while Latvia's move may target Russian exports, it is Latvia that could suffer greater economic repercussions.