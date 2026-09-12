Crypto Tycoon Ben Delo Boosts Reform UK with Record Donation

In a significant financial move, crypto investor Ben Delo announced on Friday his decision to donate £36 million to Britain's Reform UK party. This donation provides a substantial boost to the party, led by Nigel Farage, as it positions itself to challenge the traditional political landscape in upcoming elections.

Delo, known for co-founding the cryptocurrency trading platform BitMEX, has faced legal challenges in the past, including a conviction for a banking secrecy violation in the United States. Despite these setbacks, he was later pardoned by then-U.S. President Donald Trump.

Previously, Delo had already emerged as the largest donor to Reform UK with a £4 million contribution in the last quarter. His latest donation underscores his ongoing support for the party's agenda and its efforts to disrupt the status quo of Britain's political arena.