Crypto Tycoon Ben Delo Boosts Reform UK with Record Donation

Crypto investor Ben Delo announced a massive £36 million donation to Britain's Reform UK party, providing a significant financial boost ahead of the upcoming elections. Co-founder of BitMEX, Delo, previously convicted and pardoned for a banking secrecy violation, had already contributed £4 million last quarter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2026 01:58 IST | Created: 12-09-2026 01:58 IST
Crypto Tycoon Ben Delo Boosts Reform UK with Record Donation

In a significant financial move, crypto investor Ben Delo announced on Friday his decision to donate £36 million to Britain's Reform UK party. This donation provides a substantial boost to the party, led by Nigel Farage, as it positions itself to challenge the traditional political landscape in upcoming elections.

Delo, known for co-founding the cryptocurrency trading platform BitMEX, has faced legal challenges in the past, including a conviction for a banking secrecy violation in the United States. Despite these setbacks, he was later pardoned by then-U.S. President Donald Trump.

Previously, Delo had already emerged as the largest donor to Reform UK with a £4 million contribution in the last quarter. His latest donation underscores his ongoing support for the party's agenda and its efforts to disrupt the status quo of Britain's political arena.

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