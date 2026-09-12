Crypto Investor's £36M Boost to Reform UK

Ben Delo, co-founder of BitMEX, donates a record £36 million to Britain's populist Reform UK party, providing significant financial support. Already a notable donor with a £4 million contribution last quarter, Delo aims to strengthen the party's position against Britain's major parties in the upcoming election.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2026 01:55 IST | Created: 12-09-2026 01:55 IST
Crypto Investor's £36M Boost to Reform UK

Crypto investor Ben Delo has made a considerable mark on the British political landscape with a record donation of £36 million to the Reform UK party.

This significant contribution is expected to provide a vital financial boost as the party seeks to compete against the dominant political entities in the upcoming electoral battle.

Known as the co-founder of BitMEX, Delo's generous endowment reiterates his previous position as the largest donor, following a notable £4 million contribution last quarter.

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