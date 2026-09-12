Crypto Investor's £36M Boost to Reform UK

Crypto investor Ben Delo has made a considerable mark on the British political landscape with a record donation of £36 million to the Reform UK party.

This significant contribution is expected to provide a vital financial boost as the party seeks to compete against the dominant political entities in the upcoming electoral battle.

Known as the co-founder of BitMEX, Delo's generous endowment reiterates his previous position as the largest donor, following a notable £4 million contribution last quarter.