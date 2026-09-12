Optus Faces Scrutiny After Latest Outage Disrupts Services

Optus, Australia's second-largest telecom provider, apologized following a network outage impacting three states, affecting emergency services. The glitch mirrors past incidents, raising concerns from government officials. The company faces scrutiny after repeated network issues and previous data breaches affecting millions in Australia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2026 07:28 IST | Created: 12-09-2026 07:28 IST
Optus Faces Scrutiny After Latest Outage Disrupts Services
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Australia's second-largest telecom provider, Optus, issued an apology after a network outage disrupted services across three states, affecting emergency calls. The incident interrupted voice calling services in Victoria, South Australia, Tasmania, and the Northern Territory, with users experiencing dropped calls, according to Optus.

This recent disruption closely follows a prior network issue that prevented access to emergency services last year, resulting in two deaths. Chris Bowen, a senior minister, expressed his concerns on the recurrence of such outages, pushing for thorough investigations into the matter.

While no significant adverse outcomes were reported by Victorian police, Optus and its owner, Singapore Telecommunications, are under pressure from regulators following past fines for service failures, as well as a major cyberattack in 2022 affecting millions of Australians.

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