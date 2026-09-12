BRICS Summit in New Delhi: A New Era of Global Influence and Tensions

The leaders of the BRICS nations are set to convene in New Delhi for their annual summit on Saturday, amid a backdrop of increasing geopolitical tension and challenges in energy markets and global trade. The meeting highlights both the bloc's historical evolution and its current difficulties.

Established as a response to a Western-dominated world order, BRICS unites Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, now comprising 40% of the global population and nearly a quarter of the global economy. Recent expansions include Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, UAE, and Indonesia.

BRICS boasts achievements like the New Development Bank but grapples with internal disagreements and complex foreign policy interests. This week's gathering will test the bloc's unity as India endeavors to forge a cohesive statement amidst contrasting political stances between its members.