Saudi Pipeline Attacked: Ripple Effects on Global Oil

Saudi Arabia has temporarily shut its crucial East-West pipeline after a significant aerial attack, suspecting involvement from Iraqi sources. This closure affects Saudi Arabia's capability to bypass the congested Strait of Hormuz, intensifying the strain on global oil supplies.

The attack coincides with increased tensions as Houthi rebels, aligned with Iran, make strategic advances in the Red Sea. This has not only disrupted oil flow but also sent prices soaring over $100 per barrel. The U.S. and Saudi Arabia are negotiating potential military support.

As the situation escalates, diplomatic efforts to resolve the conflict have stalled, prompting Saudi Arabia to seek U.S. help against Houthi aggression. Despite military requests, the U.S. has opted for intelligence sharing rather than direct involvement, maintaining continuous communication with Riyadh and Yemeni officials.