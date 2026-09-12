Saudi Pipeline Attacked: Ripple Effects on Global Oil

Saudi Arabia's vital East-West pipeline has been shut following a drone attack originating from Iraq amidst an escalating Middle East conflict. The attack strains global oil supplies, particularly as Iran-backed Houthis advance in Yemen's strategic Red Sea region. Saudi Arabia seeks U.S. aid to stabilize the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2026 08:13 IST | Created: 12-09-2026 08:13 IST
Saudi Pipeline Attacked: Ripple Effects on Global Oil
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Saudi Arabia has temporarily shut its crucial East-West pipeline after a significant aerial attack, suspecting involvement from Iraqi sources. This closure affects Saudi Arabia's capability to bypass the congested Strait of Hormuz, intensifying the strain on global oil supplies.

The attack coincides with increased tensions as Houthi rebels, aligned with Iran, make strategic advances in the Red Sea. This has not only disrupted oil flow but also sent prices soaring over $100 per barrel. The U.S. and Saudi Arabia are negotiating potential military support.

As the situation escalates, diplomatic efforts to resolve the conflict have stalled, prompting Saudi Arabia to seek U.S. help against Houthi aggression. Despite military requests, the U.S. has opted for intelligence sharing rather than direct involvement, maintaining continuous communication with Riyadh and Yemeni officials.

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