Optus Faces Backlash After Telecom Outage Disrupts Emergency Services
Optus, Australia's second-largest telecom carrier, apologized following a network outage that affected users across several states and disrupted emergency service calls. The 76-minute glitch revived concerns after last year's incident that resulted in two deaths. Authorities are investigating the recurring technical failures and pressing Optus for improvements.
Australia's No. 2 telecom carrier, Optus, issued an apology after a network outage on Friday disrupted services across three states and affected emergency calls, prompting governmental concern and ongoing investigations.
The technical failure lasted 76 minutes and interrupted voice calling services in regions including Victoria, South Australia, Tasmania, and the Northern Territory, with intermittent call dropouts. The disruption recalls a previous network issue that resulted in two fatalities.
Government minister Chris Bowen condemned the recurrence of outages, emphasizing the duty of telecom companies to ensure seamless emergency service connectivity. In response, Victoria Police conducted numerous welfare checks on affected callers. In 2024, Optus faced regulatory fines due to a similar incident in 2023.