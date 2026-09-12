Hidden in the Green: Crypto Crime in Mexico's Mountains
In Puebla, Mexico, authorities discovered a clandestine cryptocurrency farm linked to organized crime, employing extensive electricity theft and advanced computing techniques to mine virtual coins. This reflects an evolution in financial crimes by criminal groups who utilize crypto for laundering illicit funds, indicating escalating cryptocurrency-related crime globally.
Nestled in the lush mountains of Central Mexico, a secretive cryptocurrency farm near a gravel road was uncovered, drawing police attention for its excessive electricity use required to sustain its operations. Investigators suspect the site was used to covertly mine virtual coins as part of a broader money-laundering scheme.
With 300 GPUs and 80 medium-voltage terminals discovered, this farm marks the fourth such discovery in Puebla since last year. Analyst David Saucedo indicated these operations denote a new level of sophistication for drug cartels, utilizing technical expertise and financing from powerful criminal groups.
Electricity theft propels these operations, with global illicit cryptocurrency transactions more than doubling by 2025. According to expert Caio Motta, these mining farms exploit cheap electricity or steal it to minimize costs. As law enforcement enhances its capabilities, the fight against such high-tech financial crimes intensifies.
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